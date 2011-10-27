* Q3 loss/shr $0.04 ex-items vs forecast of $0.09 loss/shr

* Q3 revenue down 26 percent to $48.4 mln

* Sees Q4 revenue of $34-$38 mln vs $47.7 mln forecast

* Lowers 2011 revenue estimate to $190-$194 mln (Recasts with 2011 revenue outlook, adds CEO quote, share reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Oct 27 - Multimedia chip provider DSP Group lowered its 2011 revenue estimate for the second straight quarter on Thursday, citing slow growth of cordless phone sales while the industry toils in a tough global economic climate.

DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other consumer telecoms products, reduced its forecast for 2011 revenue to $190 million to $194 million. In July, it had cut its estimate to $200-$207 million from $227-$245 million.

"Growth in the next generation of products is still not compensating for the erosion of traditional wireless telephony," Ofer Elyakim, chief executive of the Israeli-based company, told a conference call with analysts following the release of third-quarter results.

He said that in addition to weak North American and European demand for cordless telephone products, companies are implementing tighter inventory policies but that demand would ultimately pick up.

"The cordless market will enjoy continued consumer demand in the coming years because of superior voice and reception qualities as well as a global trend of attractive flat rate plans for home phones offered by service providers worldwide," Elyakim said.

He declined to give an outlook for the first quarter of 2012 but noted: "We believe that it should be better than where we are here."

DSP separately said it received a contract from Deutsche Telekom in which its cordless chipsets will power a home gateway.

Shares of DSP, whose third-quarter results beat estimates, were up 1.5 percent at $6.20 in late morning Nasdaq trade.

DSP lost four cents per share excluding one-time items in the July-September period, compared with earnings of 27 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue slid 26 percent to $48.4 million.

It was forecast to have lost nine cents a share on revenue of $47.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DSP itself had projected $46 million-$50 million in revenue.

For the fourth quarter, DSP predicts revenue of $34 million to $38 million, down 12-22 percent from a year earlier and below a consensus estimate of $47.7 million. DSP also expects a net loss of 24 cents per diluted share.

"Despite the present weakness in our core cordless telephony business, we continue to see solid market traction and revenue growth for our new products going forward," Elyakim said.

He said DSP expected these products to post solid revenue and accelerated growth through 2012. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Hulmes and Jane Merriman)