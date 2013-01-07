Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
* Sees Q4 revenue of $38.2 million
* Expects to exceed prior outlook of $35-$38 mln
TEL AVIV Jan 7 Multimedia chip provider DSP Group expects to exceed the revenue and earnings outlook it previously provided for the fourth quarter.
Israel-based DSP Group said on Monday it expects to report revenue of $38.2 million for the fourth quarter, exceeding the higher end of management's prior forecast issued in November of $35 million to $38 million.
It recorded revenue of $38.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.
The company also expects to report positive adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter due to higher revenue and lower operating costs. Previously the company had forecast a small operating loss.
Management expects to meet its objective of generating positive cash flow from operations and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation both for the fourth quarter and full year.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.