TEL AVIV Oct 16 Multimedia chipmaker DSP Group said on Tuesday it won contracts with telecom equipment makers ZTE Corp of China and France's Sagemcom to supply chips for the home gateway sector.

Israel-based DSP has been looking to diversify beyond its traditional market of cordless DECT phones. It has started to market chips for home gateways that are part of so-called "triple play" telephone, television and broadband services offered by operators such as BT Group and France Telecom .

In March, DSP told Reuters its has about a 50 percent share of the overall home gateway market with three products launched in 2011.

DSP did not disclose in its statement the value of the latest deals but they follow a contract it won with Huawei Technologies, as well as new cooperation with Intel Corp in the U.S. cable market.

The triple-play home gateways will integrate DSP's DECT chips for high definition voice and network services to home handsets.