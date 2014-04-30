April 30 Ds Smith Plc

* Group performance has been in line driven by growth across businesses and ongoing delivery of previously announced synergies from acquisition of SCA packaging

* Germany and central and eastern Europe continuing to be particularly strong

* Return on sales and ROACE continue to improve as benefit of combined businesses flow through

* Like-for-like corrugated box volume growth has remained good and ahead of our medium term financial target of GDP +1%,

* Board expects continued performance in line with company's medium-term financial targets