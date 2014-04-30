April 30 Ds Smith Plc
* Group performance has been in line driven by growth across
businesses and ongoing delivery of previously announced
synergies from acquisition of SCA packaging
* Germany and central and eastern Europe continuing to be
particularly strong
* Return on sales and ROACE continue to improve as benefit
of combined businesses flow through
* Like-for-like corrugated box volume growth has remained
good and ahead of our medium term financial target of GDP +1%,
* Board expects continued performance in line with company's
medium-term financial targets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: