INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Nov 6 Ds Smith Plc :
* Like-For-Like corrugated box volume growth is ahead of last year and our medium term financial target of GDP +1 pct
* Acquisition of Andopack, a spanish corrugated board producer
* Acquisition gives group a direct market position in Spain, allowing us to meet demands from our pan-European customers to have a presence in this important market
* Total consideration, including assumption of debt, is expected to be circa 35 mln stg
* Expects continued performance in line with group's medium term financial targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.