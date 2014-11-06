Nov 6 Ds Smith Plc :

* Like-For-Like corrugated box volume growth is ahead of last year and our medium term financial target of GDP +1 pct

* Acquisition of Andopack, a spanish corrugated board producer

* Acquisition gives group a direct market position in Spain, allowing us to meet demands from our pan-European customers to have a presence in this important market

* Total consideration, including assumption of debt, is expected to be circa 35 mln stg

* Expects continued performance in line with group's medium term financial targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: