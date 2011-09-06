* Q1 like-for-like packaging rev up 13 pct

* Says remains confident for the year

Sept 6 British packaging and office products company DS Smith said its first-quarter trading was good, driven by a successful acquisition and resilience of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) customers, and said it was confident in trading outlook for the year.

"Trading benefits from the inclusion of DS Smith Packaging France, which is performing well both in terms of revenue growth and progressive delivery of cost synergies," the company said in a statement.

The company bought French packaging firm Otor, now DS Smith Packaging France, in September last year.

The producer of recycled packaging said like-for-like volumes in corrugated packaging were up 3 percent and revenue grew 13 percent in its packaging business.

DS Smith shares closed at 197 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)