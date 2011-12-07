(Adds CEO comments, details, share movement)

Dec 7 British packaging company DS Smith posted higher first-half pretax profit on improved volumes, better selling prices and an acquisition, and said it expected further volume increases in the second half.

The company, which uses recycled paper to make boxes used mainly for fast-moving consumer goods, said it remained confident of trading outlook for the rest of the year.

"Our volume increase has been pretty consistent at 3 percent throughout the first half. We still expect to have volume growth of between 2 and 3 percent for the second half," Chief Executive Miles Roberts told Reuters.

The company raised its interim dividend by 40 percent to 2.8 pence per share.

DS Smith, which implemented price increases during the first half to offset higher raw material costs, said it would not further increase prices soon, but expected raw material prices to stay high.

"Next year we are going to see continued pressure on raw materials, particularly towards the back end...," Roberts said.

For the six months to Oct. 31, the company's pretax profit rose to 42.8 million pounds ($66.8 million) from 35.6 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 26 percent to 1.03 billion pounds. The revenue increase was partly driven by the inclusion of French packaging firm Otor, which DS Smith bought in September last year.

The company, whose customers include Procter & Gamble and Nestle, ended the period with a net debt of 312.9 million pounds, down from 351 million pounds a year ago.

Shares in DS Smith, which have risen about 7 percent over the last year, were trading up 2 percent at 203.3 pence at 1011 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They rose as much as 6 percent in early morning trade. ($1 = 0.6410 British pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)