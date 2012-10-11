Oct 11 British packaging company DS Smith
said it will save more from its acquisition of the
recycled packaging business of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
(SCA) than earlier thought.
The company bought the SCA business for 1.6 billion euros in
June to expand its footprint across northern Europe and the
Nordic area, where its consumer goods customers such as Proctor
& Gamble Co, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser
and Unilever Plc operate.
DS Smith expects to save 100 million euros a year ($129.02
million) in costs after three years of ownership.
It had earlier expected to save 75 million euros a year.
The company said it will have working capital and capital
expenditure savings of 130 million euros, up from the 40 million
euros expected earlier.
With more savings the company expects to reduce its net
debt/EBITDA ratio to at least 2 by April 30, a year ahead of
plan.
The company, which competes with Ireland's Smurfit Kappa
, said in April that the acquisition would add 2.1
billion pounds to 2.2 billion pounds to its topline, effectively
doubling its revenue.
DS Smith shares were up 5 percent at 198.7 pence at 0713 GMT
on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen 35
percent since the company first announced the acquisition in
January.