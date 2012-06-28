* FY profit 110.2 mln stg vs 76.7 mln stg last year

* Rev up 12 pct to about 2 bln stg

* Raises div by 31 pct to 5.9 pence per share

* Says confident about current year prospects

June 27 British packaging company DS Smith Plc said its full-year profit rose 44 percent on strong sales of corrugated paper in Europe.

The company, which makes packaging boxes for Procter & Gamble Co and Nestle SA, also said a resilient customer base and opportunity for cash and cost synergy made it confident about doing well this year, despite challenging economic conditions in Europe.

DS Smith gets nearly a quarter of its revenue from the continent.

Pretax profit for the company rose to 110.2 million pounds for the year ended April 30 from 76.7 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 12 percent to about 2 billion pounds.

DS Smith raised dividend by 31 percent to 5.9 pence per share.

Shares in Maidenhead-based DS Smith, which have fallen more than 18 percent in the past 12 months, closed at 137 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)