June 27 British packaging company DS Smith Plc
said it expects to save even more from its acquisition
of a Swedish recycled packaging business, a deal which helped
the company nearly double full-year revenue.
DS Smith last year bought the recycled packaging business of
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) for 1.6 billion
euros ($2.08 billion) to expand its footprint across northern
Europe and the Nordic area, where its consumer goods customers
such as Proctor & Gamble Co, Nestle SA and
Reckitt Benckiser operate.
The company said it now expects to save 120 million euros in
costs from the acquisition. It had initially estimated it would
save 75 million euros a year after three years of ownership
before raising that target to 100 million euros in October.
Pretax profit for the year ended April 30 rose 51 percent to
166.2 million pounds ($254.93 million) from a year earlier
Revenue rose 86 percent to 3.67 billion pounds, boosted by
the SCA acquisition.
DS Smith also said its current year had started well and
that trading was in line with its expectations.
Shares in the company closed at 239.8 pence on Wednesday on
the London Stock Exchange.