Dec 6 DS Smith reported a 62.5 percent rise in first-half profit helped by its acquisition of a Swedish recycled packaging business, and said it was confident of its outlook for the rest of the year.

The British packaging company reported a pretax profit from continuing operations of 106.1 million pounds ($170.74 million), before exceptional items and amortisation for the six months ended Oct. 31. This compares with the 65.3 million pounds it reported a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 62 percent to 1.67 billion pounds, boosted by the inclusion of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget's (SCA) packaging business for four months during the first half of the year.

DS Smith acquired SCA for 1.6 billion euros ($2.09 billion) in January to expand its footprint across northern Europe and the Nordic area, where its consumer goods customers such as Proctor & Gamble Co, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever Plc operate.

The company also raised its interim dividend to 2.5 pence per share from 1.9 pence.

Shares in the Maidenhead-based company, which competes with Ireland's Smurfit Kappa, were trading up 2 percent at 218 pence at 0810 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. The stock has gained about 56 percent over the past 12 months.