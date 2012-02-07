BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
(Follows alerts)
* Q4 adj EPS $1.05 vs est $0.96
* Q4 revenue $457.3 mln vs est $436.8 mln
Feb 7 Data processing company DST Systems Inc reported fourth-quarter results that handily beat expectations, as recent acquisitions boosted revenue by 8 percent.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 a share, ahead of consensus estimates of 96 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income, however, more than halved to $41.8 million, or 93 cents a share, from $93.3 million, or $2 a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $457.3 million. Analysts expected revenue of $436.8 million.
Shares of DST Systems closed at $50.75 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has gained more than 10 percent since the company reported third-quarter results early November. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13
Feb 23 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.