Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
COPENHAGEN Feb 21 The head of Danish freight forwarder DSV said on Tuesday the group has identified some smaller and medium-sized acquisition targets and has credit lined up for such purchases so it would not need to issue shares.
The remarks from Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen followed DSV's report of a 10 percent rise in 2011 core profits, which met expectations, and forecast of a slightly better performance this year despite global economic uncertainty.
Andersen also said that shipping rate rises would be passed on to DSV customers, according to contact. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.