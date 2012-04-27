UPDATE 1-One killed, 27 hurt as train derails in Belgium
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish freight forwarder DSV operates in a very fragmented market so a pickup in mergers and acquisitions activity this year would be welcome, its chief executive said on Friday.
"We hope for more M&A activity this year," CEO Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters.
DSV, which is a customer of shipping lines, said that the first big increase in container shipping rates came at the beginning of March so higher rates had not had a significant negative effect on first-quarter results.
Andersen said that DSV had taken advantage of the economic crisis hitting southern European countries to take market share. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
* European allies sceptical, see mixed message (Updates with quotes, reaction)
NEW DELHI, Feb 18 The chief minister of India's southern state of Tamil Nadu won a confidence vote on Sunday after a brawl in the state assembly, triggered when the speaker rejected opposition calls for a secret ballot.