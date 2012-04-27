COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish freight forwarder DSV operates in a very fragmented market so a pickup in mergers and acquisitions activity this year would be welcome, its chief executive said on Friday.

"We hope for more M&A activity this year," CEO Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters.

DSV, which is a customer of shipping lines, said that the first big increase in container shipping rates came at the beginning of March so higher rates had not had a significant negative effect on first-quarter results.

Andersen said that DSV had taken advantage of the economic crisis hitting southern European countries to take market share. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)