COPENHAGEN Feb 20 Danish freight forwarder DSV will launch a new share buyback programme next quarter unless the company spends the money on new acquisitions, its chief financial officer Jens Lund said on Wednesday.

The company said earlier that a weaker global economy was hurting its freight volumes more than previously expected, and gave a profit outlook below most analysts' expectations.