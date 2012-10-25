COPENHAGEN Oct 25 Danish freight forwarder DSV reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, in line with forecasts, aided by growth in its two biggest business units and reiterated its outlook for 2012.

Third-quarter EBITA rose to 691 million Danish crowns ($120 million) on revenue up 3.7 percent to 11.3 billion, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

It also said on Thursday it would launch a new share buy-back programme worth 300 million crowns. ($1 = 5.7514 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)