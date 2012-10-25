* DSV Q3 EBITA rises 5.2 pct in line with forecasts

* Q3 revenue up 3.7 pct at 11.3 billion

* Says keeps 2012 outlook unchanged (Adds details, background, quote)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 Danish freight forwarder DSV expects improved internal productivity, acquisitions and increasing market share to help it meet its full-year targets in the face of falling freight volumes.

The group, which posted a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, said it still expects 2012 EBITA in a range of 2.5 billion to 2.7 billion Danish crowns ($435 million-$469 million), compared with 2.43 billion crowns last year.

"We have made acquisitions that will provide further support for future volume and earnings growth," chief executive Jens Andersen said in a statement on Thursday.

DSV acquired Czech peer Cechofracht in September and African group Swift Freight Group of Companies in October to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Asia.

The economic downturn in Europe has resulted in declining growth in freight volumes, and in July DSV downgraded its expectations for market growth.

The group's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 691 million Danish crowns ($120 million) and revenue was up 3.7 percent to 11.3 billion, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The company also said it would launch a new share buyback programme worth 300 million crowns. ($1 = 5.7514 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor and Hans-Juergen Peters)