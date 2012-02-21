Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish freight forwarder DSV reported core profits in line with expectations for 2011 and said it expected a slightly better year in 2012.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose fell to 2.4 billion Danish crowns in 2011 from 2.2 billion a year earlier, and exactly in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
DSV, a global supplier of transport and logistics services, said it expected operating profit before special items to rise to 2.5-2.7 billion Danish crowns this year.
The company said it has started a restructuring programme and would take a special cost of around 250 million Danish crowns. (Reporting by John Acher)
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.