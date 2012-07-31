COPENHAGEN, July 31 Danish freight forwarder DSV
kept its guidance for the full year 2012 on Tuesday
after second-quarter profits exceeded forecasts, aided by growth
in its two biggest divisions.
DSV said in a statement it still saw 2012 earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) in a range of 2.5 billion
to 2.7 billion Danish crowns ($444.36 million - $411.44
million).
Gross profit was still seen in a range of 10.0 billion
crowns to 10.5 billion.
EBITA rose to 687 million crowns in April-June from 649
million in the second quarter last year, exceeding analysts'
average estimate of a rise to 663 million in a Reuters poll.
DSV also said it would launch a new 300-million-crowns share
buyback.
($1 = 6.0762 Danish crowns)
