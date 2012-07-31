COPENHAGEN, July 31 Danish freight forwarder DSV kept its guidance for the full year 2012 on Tuesday after second-quarter profits exceeded forecasts, aided by growth in its two biggest divisions.

DSV said in a statement it still saw 2012 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) in a range of 2.5 billion to 2.7 billion Danish crowns ($444.36 million - $411.44 million).

Gross profit was still seen in a range of 10.0 billion crowns to 10.5 billion.

EBITA rose to 687 million crowns in April-June from 649 million in the second quarter last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a rise to 663 million in a Reuters poll.

DSV also said it would launch a new 300-million-crowns share buyback. ($1 = 6.0762 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)