BRIEF-Innova announces Q4 revenue $5.8 mln versus $5.8 mln
* Innova Gaming Group Inc Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05
COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish transport and logistic group DSV posted a bigger-than-expected rise in third quarter operation profit before special items on Wednesday and raised its full-year profit guidance.
The world's fifth largest freight forwarder said operating profit before special items rose to 851 million Danish crowns ($126 million) in July-September, beating a mean forecast of 816 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group raised its full-year outlook for operating profit before special items to between 2.95 billion and 3.05 billion crowns from previous guidance of between 2.85 billion and 3.0 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.7603 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Innova Gaming Group Inc Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Avid Technology announces q4 2016 results and issues q1 and fy 2017 guidance