* DSV EBITA 654 mln DKK vs 648 mln forecast
* Keeps 2011 outlook intact
COPENHAGEN, Oct 26 Danish freight forwarder DSV
on Wednesday reported a steady revenue and a rise in
third-quarter pretax profit, aided by rising operating profits
and cost cuts, and kept its full-year outlook.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose
to 654 million Danish crowns in the three months to
end-September from 600 million in the same quarter a year
earlier, exceeding the 648 million forecast by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
Revenue fell marginally to 10.9 billion crowns from 11.0
billion, lagging a 11.2 billion forecast in the Reuters poll.
The group kept its forecast for 2011 EBITA to be between 2.4
billion and 2.55 billion crowns, and for full-year revenue of
between 44 billion and 47 billion.
DSV's results followed a report of steady nine-month profit
at Swiss rival Kuhne & Nagel which said on Oct. 17
that market growth was slowing.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)