COPENHAGEN, Oct 26 Danish freight forwarder DSV on Wednesday reported a steady revenue and a rise in third-quarter pretax profit, aided by rising operating profits and cost cuts, and kept its full-year outlook.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 654 million Danish crowns in the three months to end-September from 600 million in the same quarter a year earlier, exceeding the 648 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Revenue fell marginally to 10.9 billion crowns from 11.0 billion, lagging a 11.2 billion forecast in the Reuters poll.

The group kept its forecast for 2011 EBITA to be between 2.4 billion and 2.55 billion crowns, and for full-year revenue of between 44 billion and 47 billion.

DSV's results followed a report of steady nine-month profit at Swiss rival Kuhne & Nagel which said on Oct. 17 that market growth was slowing. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)