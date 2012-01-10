* Sees FY 2011 adj EPS $2.96-$2.99, up from prev outlook
$2.90-$2.95
* Says to open 35 to 40 stores in 2012
* Shares rise as much as 14 pct
(Adds analyst comments, share movement, background on rivals)
By Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan
Jan 10 DSW Inc raised its
full-year profit outlook for the fourth time, as discounts on
branded footwear helped attract bargain-hungry shoppers during
the holidays, sending its shares up as much as 14 percent.
Discount chains like DSW, TJX Cos Inc and Ross
Stores Inc have seen business pick up at a time when
retailers are struggling to convince U.S. shoppers to buy at
full price in a weak economy.
MKM Partners analyst Patrick McKeever said attractive
merchandise and good footwear demand have also been spurring
business at DSW.
"I think (DSW) really hit the nail on the head again with
their fall and winter assortment, both boots and shoes,"
McKeever said.
DSW, which sells branded footwear at discounted rates, is
increasing its focus on men's shoes and accessories, betting on
the growth potential of these products, the analyst said.
Peer Genesco Inc also raised its fourth-quarter
earnings forecast, as same-store sales for the quarter till date
rose more than its expectations.
DSW now expects fiscal 2011 earnings of
$2.96-$2.99 a share, up from its previous forecast of
$2.90-$2.95 per share. Analysts on average were expecting
earnings of $2.95 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company also said it plans to open
35 to 40 new stores in 2012.
DSW shares were trading up 13 percent at $48.00 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a
high of $48.46.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Viraj Nair)