* Q2 adj EPS $0.74 vs est $0.63
* Q2 rev $476.3 mln vs est $459.4 mln
* Raises FY adj EPS guidance to $2.70-$2.85 from $2.65-$2.80
* Sees moderate FY comp sales growth
* Shares rise 4 percent
Aug 30 Shoe retailer DSW Inc raised its
full-year outlook for the second time after posting
market-beating quarterly results as more customers shopped at
its stores to avail discounts, sending its shares up as much as
4 percent.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company, which sells branded
footwear for men and women at discounted rates, now expects
adjusted earnings of $2.70-$2.85 for the year.
DSW said it continued to expect moderate comparable sales
growth for the year. Sales in stores open for at
least a year are expected to be in the low-single-digit range
for the back half.
DSW's gross margins increased to 32.7 percent in the second
quarter from 30.3 percent last year.
The company, which launched a mobile phone application in
June, said it saw an increase in customer traffic from
smartphones. It also added a kids shoes category to its website
to expand its offerings in the high-growth e-commerce business.
Earlier this month, rival Collective Brands too
posted earnings that topped market view.
DSW, which inked a merger agreement with its largest
shareholder Retail Ventures earlier this year, said it closed
the deal in the second quarter.
Excluding items related to the merger, DSW earned 74 cents a
share for the quarter, topping analysts' expectations of 63
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 15 percent to $476.3 million, while same-store
sales jumped 12 percent.
DSW shares rose to a near four-week high of $48.95 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
