BANGKOK, March 10 Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl said it had reached an agreement on network roaming with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), with the service set to begin on Friday.

The agreement will allow AIS's 2G subscribers to use TAC's network without switching SIM cards, TAC, the country's second largest mobile operator, said in a statement.

AIS has said it had to shut down 2G services after it lost out on a licence for 900-MHz spectrum in an auction in December, which forced AIS to migrate about 11 million 2G customers to 3G or 4G networks, or roam with TAC's network. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)