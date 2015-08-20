BANGKOK Aug 20 Thailand's mobile phone operator Total Access Communication Pcl said on Thursday it expected its earnings in the second half of this year to be better than the first half as it continued to invest in network expansion.

The second half outlook would still depend on the extent of competition in the mobile phone industry, while the bomb blast in central Bangkok early in the week had not affected its business, said company CEO Lars Norling.

The company planned to bid for 4G licences on the 1,800-megahertz and the 900-megahertz spectrum, its statement said.

