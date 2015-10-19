Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Oct 19 Total Access Communication Pcl , Thailand's second-largest mobile operator, said on Monday it posted a 52 percent decline in quarterly net profit, hit by lower service revenue, higher expenses and foreign exchange loss.
Net profit was 1.23 billion baht ($34.8 million) for the July-September quarter, higher than average 1.15 billion bath forecast by 13 analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 2.58 billion baht profit a year earlier.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, maintained its earlier forecast that service revenue this year will be slightly lower than last year, it said in a statement.
($1 = 35.3400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)
