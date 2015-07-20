* Q2 net profit 1.38 bln baht vs f'cast 1.77 bln baht

* Revise down 2015 revenue growth forecast

* H2 market competition continue to be intense (Adds comments on H2 outlook, revises revenue growth)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, July 20 Thai mobile phone company Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) reported a worse-than-expected 53 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hurt by mounting competition and a weak economy.

TAC, which has lost market share since the second quarter of 2014, said it now expects sales to come in below last year's figure, having previously forecast a modest rise.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor ASA, reported a net profit of 1.38 billion baht ($40.10 million) for the April-June quarter, missing a mean estimate of 1.77 billion baht in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

This compared with 2.95 billion baht in the same period a year earlier.

Some analysts have cut their earnings forecast for the company due to sluggish earnings and slower-than-expected economic growth.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a note TAC's earnings are unlikely to recover until the end of the year as the company needed to invest further and spend more on marketing to regain its competitive edge.

TAC's second-quarter service revenue dropped 5.3 percent from a year earlier, while total costs rose 13 percent, with selling and marketing expenses up 7.9 percent, it said.

TAC is sticking to its investment budget of 18-20 billion baht for this year, which is aimed at growing the network.

TAC has around a 30 percent share of the country's mobile market and competes with market leader Advanced Info Service and third-ranked True Corp.

Shares in TAC closed down 1.2 percent on Monday. The stock has fallen 25 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 12 percent gain of Advanced Info and a 0.7 percent rise of True.

($1 = 34.4100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Louise Heavens)