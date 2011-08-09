* Net interest income rises a third

NAIROBI Aug 9 Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank said on Tuesday first-half pretax profit jumped 21 percent to 2.06 billion shillings ($22 million), thanks to interest income rising a third.

While most major Kenyan lenders have posted double-digit growth in pretax profit for the period, the outlook has been clouded by inflation which rose to 15.5 percent in July, squeezing many household budgets in the east African nation.

Earnings growth for banks during the first half have failed to stem a months long bear run at the local bourse, mainly due to a weakening currency and a poor technicals picture, both of which have been compounded by the global sell-off in emerging and frontier assets. ($1 = 93.450 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Dan Lalor)