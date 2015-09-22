Sept 22 Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC), a post-trade financial services company, named Mark Wetjen as managing director.

Wetjen was previously a commissioner on the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), including a five-month stint as acting chairman.

At the CFTC, Wetjen played a key role in implementing the 2010 Dodd-Frank law overhauling financial regulation.

Wetjen will lead DTCC's global public policy function and related business and legal activities, the company said.

DTCC acts as a specialized warehouse that collects trillions of dollars worth of swaps trades, shares it with regulators, and disseminates aggregated data to the public. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)