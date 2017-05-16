May 16 U.S. energy company DTE Energy Co
said on Tuesday it will build more natural gas and renewable
power plants and shut all of its coal units by 2040, reducing
carbon emissions by more than 80 percent from 2005 levels by
2050.
“We have concluded that not only is the 80 percent reduction
goal achievable – it is achievable in a way that keeps
Michigan's power affordable and reliable," DTE's chairman and
chief executive officer, Gerry Anderson, said in a statement.
Detroit-based DTE said its efforts to cut carbon emissions
will result in a 30 percent reduction by the early 2020s, 45
percent by 2030, 75 percent by 2040 and more than 80 percent by
2050.
The company said it will achieve these reductions by adding
more renewable energy, transitioning its 24/7 power sources from
coal to gas and continuing to operate its zero-emission Fermi 2
nuclear power plant.
DTE said it would retire its last two Michigan coal plants,
the 1,270-megawatt Belle River in 2030 and the 3,066-MW Monroe
in 2040.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
Last year, the company announced it would retire its River
Rouge, St. Clair and Trenton coal plants by 2023.
DTE said it plans to build an additional 6,000 MW of
renewable energy capacity – enough to supply nearly 2 million
homes – supplementing the 1,000 MW of renewable energy it has
built since 2009.
The company also said it plans to add 3,500 MW of gas-fired
energy capacity.
The combination of all of these actions will enable DTE to
produce over three-quarters of its power from renewable energy
and gas-fired power plants.
"Like all big transformations, this one won't happen
overnight. It needs to be planned carefully and will entail big
investments, but that can absolutely be done," Anderson said.
In addition, DTE plans to invest $5 billion over the next
five years to modernize its electric and gas infrastructure,
which should support more than 10,000 Michigan jobs.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Leslie Adler)