Sept 4 DTE Energy Co said it had signed a deal with Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp to develop a new pipeline for transporting gas from the Utica shale in Ohio to the U.S. Midwest.

The 250-mile pipeline will be capable of transporting one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to Ohio and Michigan, DTE said. The line will also utilize the existing Vector Pipeline system to reach the Ontario market, the company said.