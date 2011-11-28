Nov 28 DTE Energy Co ( DTE.N ) on Monday sold $280 million of junior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $150 million.

Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DTE ENERGY CO AMT $280 MLN COUPON 6.50 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2061 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25.00 FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/7/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A