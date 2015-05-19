NICE May 19 Ukraine's biggest power producer
and major coal miner DTEK will become a coal importer due to
difficulties in the domestic mining industry, an executive from
the company said on Tuesday.
"In a country like Ukraine which typically produces 75 to 80
million tonnes of coal a year, it's insane to think we're going
to turn into an importer, but there are several factors at work
here," said John Woodham, head of trading at DTEK SA, speaking
at the IHS European coal conference.
Woodham said domestic production was in decline due to a
combination of the conflict in the east of the country halting
production at some mines, while cuts to subsidies for state
mines are triggering closures.
DTEK, part of the business empire of Ukrainian tycoon Rinat
Akhmetov, accounts for about 29 percent of the country's thermal
power generation and controls about 46 percent of Ukraine's coal
production.
"I think we will probably be an importer of coal as crazy as
that sounds, probably not steam coal, probably we'll step into
the steam coal market to top up some of our inventories because
our inventories are very low on steam coal, but definitely on
the anthracite low vol markets DTEK is going to be a net
importer of coal for the foreseeable future," Woodham said.
Ukraine produces around 80 million tonnes of coal annually,
although last year production fell to around 65 million tonnes,
after the pro-Russian separatist conflict disrupted mining
operations in the country's east.
Until recently, Ukraine has generated around 40 percent of
the country's power needs with domestic coal and the change to
becoming an importer may require infrastructure investments.
"If this is indeed the case, huge investments are needed in
the import infrastructure and reconfiguring boilers to
accommodate a wider spectrum of coal specifications," said Tom
Kearney, director of coal industry advisory T.M. Kearney & Co.
"This would be a perfect opportunity for the EU to play an
active role in taking the first steps towards consolidating the
country's energy security situation."
Ukraine needs around 28 million tonnes of coal for power
generation each year, Kearney added.
