BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
(Corrects headline to say that Handzlik resigns.)
Jan 2 DTP SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the chairman of the management board, Michal Handzlik, resigned, effective from Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1vzLknw
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.