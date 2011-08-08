* Q2 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.25

* Q2 sales $20.6 mln vs est $21.8 mln

* Sees FY 2011 EPS $1.30-$1.42 vs est $1.48

* Sees FY 2011 rev $95-$100 mln vs est $104 mln (Follows Alerts)

Aug 8 Audio technology company DTS Inc posted quarterly results that missed market estimates hurt by lower recovery payments and game console sales, and forecast full-year results below expectations on concerns of cautious consumer spending.

The company, which competes with Dolby Laboratories Inc , expects a full-year adjusted profit of $1.30-$1.42 a share, on sales of $95-$100 million. Earlier, the company had forecast earnings of $1.40-$1.49 a share on sales of $100-$105 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.48 a share on sales of $104 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"In light of growing concerns about the macro-economic environment and softening consumer spending, we are now taking a more cautious approach," Chief Executive Jon Kirchner said.

For the second quarter, income from continuing operations rose to $2.6 million, or 14 cents a share, from $1.6 million, or 9 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 24 cents a share.

Sales for the company, which counts HTC Corp and LG Electronics Inc among its customers, rose 18 percent to $20.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25 cents a share, on sales of $21.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at $29.69 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)