Sept 20 Patent licensing company Tessera
Technologies Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy
audio technology company DTS Inc for about $850 million
in cash.
Tessera's offer of $42.50 per DTS share is a 24 percent
premium to the stock's close on Monday.
The company said the deal would immediately add to its
earnings per share and free cash flow.
