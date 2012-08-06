Aug 6 Audio technology company DTS Inc reported a second-quarter loss as operating expenses rose and consumers bought fewer Blu-ray players, sending its shares down 8 percent in extended trade.

The company reported a loss of $755,000 or 5 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $2.6 million, or 14 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company, whose audio format is used in Blu-ray devices, earned 21 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue at the company, which licenses its technology to consumer electronics manufacturers like Sony and Samsung, rose about 6 percent to $21.8 million.

Total operating expenses rose 34 percent to $21.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 18 cents a share, on sales of $21.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down $1.50 at $17.60 in trading after the bell. It closed at $19.10 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)