* Commitment on both sides to complete deal quickly-CEO
* Deal means DTZ can rival CBRE and JLL more fully
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Nov 8 The takeover of property
consultancy DTZ by Australian infrastructure company UGL
should move quickly towards completion, Chief Executive
John Forrester said, declining to reveal deal pricing details.
DTZ said it was in talks with preferred bidder UGL earlier
on Tuesday, with a Dec. 6 deadline for a deal to be tabled under
London Stock Exchange rules.
A previous bid by majority shareholder Saint George
Participations in concert with the real estate arm of French
bank BNP Paribas collapsed last month due to the euro
zone financial turmoil.
"This is a very straightforward run to completion of a
corporate M&A deal," Forrester told Reuters. "You can be sure
there is commitment on both sides to get it done quickly."
At 0902 GMT, shares in DTZ were up 21 percent at 3.7 pence,
against a 1 percent rise in the broader index of UK
property stocks.
Forrester declined to reveal what the sale price for DTZ
would be after the value of the company plunged by almost 90
percent on Monday, following an announcement that its debt level
meant its equity was close to worthless.
"The key strategic benefit would be the bringing together of
DTZ's business scale in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific
with UGL's end to end corporate real estate and facilities
management services to corporations, governments and
institutions in Australia, New Zealand, North America and the
Middle East," DTZ said in the statement on Tuesday.
The pro forma combined 2011 revenue of UGL's Services arm
and DTZ would be 1.2 billion pounds. The combined property
services business would have about 24,000 permanent employees,
225 offices and operate in 45 countries, the statement said.
There has been speculation about a takeover since May,
which, combined with poor economic conditions, meant DTZ had a
"varied start to the year", the company said in a trading update
in September. Net debt was about 64 million pounds ($102.6) at
end-April.
"This is a transformational deal that makes DTZ the number
three in terms of global revenues. We can now compete fully with
CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle having plugged a
strategic hole in North America."
Forrester declined to discuss what his role would be as part
of the new company and said the DTZ brand would be retained.
($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill)