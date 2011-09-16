* Suitor has until Oct 17 to make a bid

* Takeover speculation and economy has had impact on trading

* Outgoing CEO Idzik entitled to 700,000 stg pay off (Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 16 Property broker DTZ Holdings said a takeover bid from shareholder St George Participations (SGP) and BNP Paribas has until Oct. 17 to materialise or they must walk away under Stock Exchange rules.

The company would "evaluate alternative strategic options in the event that no satisfactory offer from SGP is received", it said in a statement on Friday.

DTZ also faced action from the UK Listing Authority (UKLA) after failing to disclose changes to the contract of former Chief Executive Paul Idzik regarding the criteria for payments he is entitled to after resigning from the company last month.

"It is possible that the UKLA may decide to take further action against DTZ," the statement said, describing it as an "oversight".

Takeover speculation and poor economic conditions meant the company had a "varied start to the year," it said in a trading update.

French family-run property group SGP owns about 55 percent of DTZ. In May, it was reported SGP was looking to take DTZ private at about 60 pence a share before selling it to BNP Paribas Real Estate.

Idzik and finance director Bob Rickert resigned from DTZ in August. Idzik will be entitled to a pay-off of 700,000 pounds ($1.1 million), the statement also said.

Referring to general trading conditions, DTZ said there was "slower than anticipated growth" in the Asia Pacific region and the UK and Ireland were "challenging".

"Overall our outlook remains cautious, particularly given the continuing global economic uncertainty and the lack of clarity regarding ownership of the Company; the board remains committed to bringing this matter to a conclusion in the near future," it said.

DTZ shares have fallen by about 27 percent over the last year. At 1426 GMT, shares in DTZ were down 2.8 percent, underperforming a 1.6 percent rise in the broader index of UK property stocks . ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)