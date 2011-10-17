LONDON Oct 17 The majority shareholder in
property consultant DTZ has pulled out of takeover talks
to take the company private due to the global economic turmoil.
French family-run property group Saint Georges
Participations (SGP), which owns about 55 percent of DTZ, had
until today to make an offer or walk away under stock market
rules.
SGP made its bid alongside BNP Paribas Real Estate, which
was to take over DTZ as part of the deal.
"The external environment has contrived to prevent the
considerable efforts of many people over the past months to
consummate a transaction," DTZ Chairman Tim Melville-Ross said
on Monday.
A 10 million pound ($15.8 million) credit facility with
Royal Bank of Scotland and SGP had been agreed, DTZ also
announced today.
There has been speculation about a takeover since May which,
combined with poor economic conditions, meant DTZ had a "varied
start to the year", the company said in a trading update last
month.
DTZ also revealed last month it faced action from the UK
Listing Authority (UKLA) after failing to disclose changes to
the contract of former Chief Executive Paul Idzik regarding the
criteria for payments he is entitled to after resigning from the
company earlier this year.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Will Waterman)