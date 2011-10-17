LONDON Oct 17 The majority shareholder in property consultant DTZ has pulled out of takeover talks to take the company private due to the global economic turmoil.

French family-run property group Saint Georges Participations (SGP), which owns about 55 percent of DTZ, had until today to make an offer or walk away under stock market rules.

SGP made its bid alongside BNP Paribas Real Estate, which was to take over DTZ as part of the deal.

"The external environment has contrived to prevent the considerable efforts of many people over the past months to consummate a transaction," DTZ Chairman Tim Melville-Ross said on Monday.

A 10 million pound ($15.8 million) credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland and SGP had been agreed, DTZ also announced today.

There has been speculation about a takeover since May which, combined with poor economic conditions, meant DTZ had a "varied start to the year", the company said in a trading update last month.

DTZ also revealed last month it faced action from the UK Listing Authority (UKLA) after failing to disclose changes to the contract of former Chief Executive Paul Idzik regarding the criteria for payments he is entitled to after resigning from the company earlier this year. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Will Waterman)