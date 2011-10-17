* French banking problems a stumbling block to $256 mln deal
* DTZ will restructure, reduce debt and cut headcount
(Adds CEO comments, share price)
LONDON Oct 17 The majority shareholder in
property consultant DTZ has pulled out of takeover talks
to take the company private due to global economic turmoil and
the difficulties handicapping French lenders.
French family-run property group Saint Georges
Participations (SGP), which owns about 55 percent of DTZ, had
until today to make an offer or walk away under stock market
rules.
SGP made its bid in partnership with BNP Paribas Real
Estate, which was to take over DTZ as part of a deal reportedly
valuing the company at 162 million pounds ($256 million).
"This was nothing to do with DTZ. BNP was very attracted,
and that's why talks went to the last minute," DTZ Chief
Executive John Forrester told Reuters, citing the problems faced
by the French banking system due to the Eurozone sovereign debt
crisis as a major stumbling block.
DTZ did not anticipate more takeover offers because a lack
of debt made deals of this size difficult to achieve, Forrester
said.
DTZ's share price was down 16 percent at 23 pence at 0753
GMT on Monday, about half the level of 12 months ago.
A 10 million pound credit facility with Royal Bank of
Scotland and SGP had been agreed, DTZ also announced today.
Forrester will continue to cut costs, staff numbers and
debt, which stood at 64 million pounds at the end of April, he
said.
"The takeover uncertainty meant we did not win as much work
as we would have liked," Forrester said, declining to say how
much it had lost.
There has been speculation about a takeover since May,
which, combined with poor economic conditions, meant DTZ had a
"varied start to the year", the company said in a trading update
last month.
DTZ also revealed last month it faced action from the UK
Listing Authority (UKLA) after failing to disclose changes to
the contract of former Chief Executive Paul Idzik regarding the
criteria for payments he is entitled to after resigning from the
company earlier this year.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Will Waterman)