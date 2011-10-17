* French banking problems a stumbling block to $256 mln deal

* DTZ will restructure, reduce debt and cut headcount (Adds CEO comments, share price)

LONDON Oct 17 The majority shareholder in property consultant DTZ has pulled out of takeover talks to take the company private due to global economic turmoil and the difficulties handicapping French lenders.

French family-run property group Saint Georges Participations (SGP), which owns about 55 percent of DTZ, had until today to make an offer or walk away under stock market rules.

SGP made its bid in partnership with BNP Paribas Real Estate, which was to take over DTZ as part of a deal reportedly valuing the company at 162 million pounds ($256 million).

"This was nothing to do with DTZ. BNP was very attracted, and that's why talks went to the last minute," DTZ Chief Executive John Forrester told Reuters, citing the problems faced by the French banking system due to the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis as a major stumbling block.

DTZ did not anticipate more takeover offers because a lack of debt made deals of this size difficult to achieve, Forrester said.

DTZ's share price was down 16 percent at 23 pence at 0753 GMT on Monday, about half the level of 12 months ago.

A 10 million pound credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland and SGP had been agreed, DTZ also announced today.

Forrester will continue to cut costs, staff numbers and debt, which stood at 64 million pounds at the end of April, he said.

"The takeover uncertainty meant we did not win as much work as we would have liked," Forrester said, declining to say how much it had lost.

There has been speculation about a takeover since May, which, combined with poor economic conditions, meant DTZ had a "varied start to the year", the company said in a trading update last month.

DTZ also revealed last month it faced action from the UK Listing Authority (UKLA) after failing to disclose changes to the contract of former Chief Executive Paul Idzik regarding the criteria for payments he is entitled to after resigning from the company earlier this year. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Will Waterman)