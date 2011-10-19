* Says has received a number of expressions of interest

* Sale process to run while considering other options

LONDON Oct 19 Property consultant DTZ has put itself up for sale after a number of parties expressed an interest, two days after the company's majority shareholder pulled out of takeover talks.

"(DTZ) has received preliminary indications of interest from a number of parties potentially interested in acquiring DTZ," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It will implement a formal sale process of the company, which it will conduct alongside consideration of the other strategic options available to DTZ, aimed at ensuring the long-term growth of the business, addressing the capital structure and providing funds for future investment," it said.

French family-run property group Saint Georges Participations (SGP), which owns about 55 percent of DTZ, walked away from takeover talks on Monday, having cited the global economic turmoil as a major stumbling block to the deal.

SGP had made its bid in partnership with BNP Paribas Real Estate, which was to take over DTZ as part of a deal reportedly valuing the company at 162 million pounds ($256 million).

Oriel Securities is advising DTZ on the sale process. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Will Waterman)