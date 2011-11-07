* Says company debt means equity worth litte or nothing
LONDON Nov 7 Property consultancy DTZ Holdings
, which is in takeover talks with a string of unnamed
bidders, said the equity in its business was worth little or
nothing due to its high level of debt, sending its shares
plunging by about 76 percent.
"Based on the valuation of DTZ derived from proposals
received to date ... and given the level of debt within DTZ,
there is minimal value, if any, that may be attributed to the
shares of DTZ, although the exact value is uncertain," DTZ said
in a statement on Monday.
By 0842 GMT, DTZ's shares were down 76 percent to 5 pence,
while the broader index of UK property stocks was down
1.1 percent.
DTZ put itself up for sale last month after a deal with
majority shareholder Saint George Participations and BNP
Paribas, that reportedly valued the company at 162 million
pounds ($260 million), fell through due to the Euro zone
economic turmoil, handicapping French lenders.
There has been speculation about a takeover since May,
which, combined with poor economic conditions, meant DTZ had a
"varied start to the year", the company said in a trading update
in September. Net debt was about 64 million pounds at end-April.
"DTZ was quite aggressive in gearing its balance sheet so it
is no surprise the equity carries limited value," said one
analyst on condition of anonymity.
"The problem it faces is the high-return part of its
business is in advising on transactions and that has fallen off
a cliff. It is also effectively a distressed seller," the
analyst told Reuters.
Before this morning's announcement, DTZ's share price had
more than halved to 21 pence over the last 12 months, valuing
the company at about 58.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by David Holmes)