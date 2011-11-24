LONDON Nov 24 Hong Kong property veteran
C.Y. Leung has resigned as chairman of property consultant DTZ's
Asian arm ahead of running for the role of the city's
chief executive in elections next year, DTZ said in a statement
on Thursday.
Leung, whose full name is Leung Chun-ying, will step down
from the DTZ board with immediate effect. His resignation as its
Asia Pacific's chairman will take effect at or before the end of
January 2012, the company said.
"Appropriate arrangements for the continuing effective
direction of the Company's Asia Pacific region are already in
place," DTZ said in the statement.
At 0915 GMT, shares in DTZ were up 10.6 percent at 3.7
pence.
Leung's company, CY Leung & Co, merged with DTZ in 2000. He
was a key player in the company's expansion into China, where it
now has 18 offices.
Australian contractor UGL Ltd is in exclusive talks
with DTZ to take over the company after it put itself up for
sale in October.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)