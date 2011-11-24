LONDON Nov 24 Hong Kong property veteran C.Y. Leung has resigned as chairman of property consultant DTZ's Asian arm ahead of running for the role of the city's chief executive in elections next year, DTZ said in a statement on Thursday.

Leung, whose full name is Leung Chun-ying, will step down from the DTZ board with immediate effect. His resignation as its Asia Pacific's chairman will take effect at or before the end of January 2012, the company said.

"Appropriate arrangements for the continuing effective direction of the Company's Asia Pacific region are already in place," DTZ said in the statement.

At 0915 GMT, shares in DTZ were up 10.6 percent at 3.7 pence.

Leung's company, CY Leung & Co, merged with DTZ in 2000. He was a key player in the company's expansion into China, where it now has 18 offices.

Australian contractor UGL Ltd is in exclusive talks with DTZ to take over the company after it put itself up for sale in October. (Reporting by Brenda Goh)