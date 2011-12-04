* Deal comes after major s'holder pulls out of DTZ purchase
* Acquisition is expected to be marginally earnings
accretive
* Expands UGL's property services platform; sees
opportunities in Asia
Dec 5 Australian infrastructure firm UGL
Ltd on Monday bought UK consultancy DTZ Holdings
for 77.5 million pounds ($121 million), in a move to
expand its corporate property services and capture growth in
China.
The deal would give UGL a combined annual revenues of A$5.1
billion ($5.2 billion) and was expected to be marginally
earnings per share accretive from fiscal year 2012, UGL said.
Shares of UGL rose 1 percent on Monday morning,
outperforming the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 which was up
0.7 percent.
DTZ was placed into administration in the UK before the
acquisition. A previous bid by majority shareholder Saint George
Participations in concert with the real estate arm of French
bank BNP Paribas collapsed in October due to the euro
zone financial turmoil.
Shares in DTZ collapsed last month after Saint George pulled
out and DTZ said equity in its business was worth little or
nothing due to its high level of debt.
UGL said it was interested in DTZ's operations in China
where the company sees strong growth.
"We see significant opportunities for growth in Asia,
particularly in China, where DTZ holds the leading market
position in property services," UGL said in a statement.
DTZ has around $10 billion assets under management.
($1 = 0.6399 British pounds)
($1 = 0.9745 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Eriko Amaha; Editing by
Lincoln Feast)