Dec 5 Australian infrastructure firm UGL Ltd on Monday bought UK consultancy DTZ Holdings for 77.5 million pounds ($121 million), in a move to expand its corporate property services and capture growth in China.

The deal would give UGL a combined annual revenues of A$5.1 billion ($5.2 billion) and was expected to be marginally earnings per share accretive from fiscal year 2012, UGL said.

Shares of UGL rose 1 percent on Monday morning, outperforming the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 which was up 0.7 percent.

DTZ was placed into administration in the UK before the acquisition. A previous bid by majority shareholder Saint George Participations in concert with the real estate arm of French bank BNP Paribas collapsed in October due to the euro zone financial turmoil.

Shares in DTZ collapsed last month after Saint George pulled out and DTZ said equity in its business was worth little or nothing due to its high level of debt.

UGL said it was interested in DTZ's operations in China where the company sees strong growth.

"We see significant opportunities for growth in Asia, particularly in China, where DTZ holds the leading market position in property services," UGL said in a statement.

DTZ has around $10 billion assets under management. ($1 = 0.6399 British pounds) ($1 = 0.9745 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Eriko Amaha; Editing by Lincoln Feast)