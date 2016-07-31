DUBAI, July 31 The board of du has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.13 dirhams ($0.04) per share for the first half of 2016, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

This compares with a dividend of 0.13 dirhams per share, plus a special dividend of 0.1 dirhams per share, which the company had paid in the corresponding period a year ago.

Du reported an 11.3 percent fall in its second-quarter net profit earlier on Sunday, its seventh successive fall in quarterly earnings. ($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Himani Sarkar)