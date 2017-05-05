French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SAO PAULO May 5 The planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont received a recommendation for a conditional approval by Cade, Brazil's antitrust regulator, after a finding that proposed asset sales would be enough to address competitive concerns, the regulator said in an emailed statement on Friday.
Following the review by the office of Cade's superintendent, the regulator's board will vote on the $130 billion merger between the U.S. chemical giants, which clinched approval from the European Union in March after they agreed to sell substantial assets.
On Tuesday, China conditionally approved the deal, which is also pending regulatory approval in the United States, Australia and Canada.
In addition to DuPont selling part of its global insecticide and herbicide business and Dow selling its acid co-polymer and ionomers business, the superintendent's office at Cade said Dow had offered to sell much of its corn seed business in Brazil. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.