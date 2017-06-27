UPDATE 1-Alibaba spending $1 bln to raise stake in Southeast Asia's Lazada
* Alibaba had option to buy stakes from Lazada shareholders (Adds details of deal, Alibaba CEO's quote)
OTTAWA, June 27 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a planned merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical Co after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets.
DuPont will sell a significant part of its global herbicides business and research and development branch to FMC Corp . Dow will sell its global business of certain specialized plastics products to SK Global Chemical Corp, the bureau said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement for going private transaction
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: