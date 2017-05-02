BRIEF-Owens Corning says entered into a term loan agreement
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing
BEIJING May 2 China has conditionally approved the proposed merger between the Dow Chemical Co and Dupont, the country's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.
The merger was approved by EU antitrust regulators in March on the condition the companies divest assets and research and development facilities.
Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Australia and Canada are yet to clear the deal. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock