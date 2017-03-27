BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust regulators
approved on Monday the $130 billion Dow Chemical and
DuPont merger after the companies agreed to divest assets
and research and development facilities to address competition
concerns.
The European Commission had been concerned that the merged
company would have few incentives to produce new herbicides and
pesticides in the future or might charge more for existing
products.
"Our decision today ensures that the merger between Dow and
DuPont does not reduce price competition for existing pesticides
or innovation for safer and better products in the future,"
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)